Weddings, religious functions allowed in Phnom Penh

Phnom Penh, Nov 9 Cambodian authorities have allowed wedding ceremonies and religious functions in capital Phnom Penh amid the Covid-19 pandemic, with the number of guests being limited to a maximum of 200, the capital city's Governor Khuong Sreng said.

The decision took effect late Monday night, he said, adding that wedding or festival organisers must ask for permission from local authorities and sign a contract to abide by a standard operating procedures (SOP) and anti-Covid norms, reports Xinhua news agency.

"If any organiser refuse to cooperate or comply with the SOP and other health safety measures improperly, which could pose a risk to Covid-19 transmission, local authorities are authorised to take immediate action to suspend those events," he said.

The latest move came after the number of fresh cases continues to decline and most of the population have been vaccinated against the virus.

To date, the kingdom has administered at least one dose of Covid vaccines to 13.98 million people, or 87.3 per cent of its 16million population, the Ministry of Health said.

Of them, 13.15 million, or 82.2 per cent, have been fully vaccinated and 1.98 million, or 12.4 per cent, have received a third booster dose, it added.

