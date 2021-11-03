Why BJP couldn't win at CM Bommai's home turf in K'taka?

Bengaluru, Nov 3 Karnataka BJP leaders though trying to cover up the humiliating defeat in Hangal bypolls with victory in Sindgi constituency, the results have triggered a debate on the party's grand plan of facing upcoming general elections under the leadership of present Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

The leadership is analyzing the reasons for the party's defeat despite channelising its full might. Hangal, a Lingayath dominated constituency is in the Haveri district, from where Bommai hails from. His Shiggaov constituency borders with Hangal. There was a sympathy factor also, as the election was necessitated after the death of BJP candidate C.M. Udasi.

Bommai, knowing the ground situation well, failed to deliver victory for the party in his first big assignment after holding the highest post. Though, his skills of coordination are well appreciated, the result has shown his lack of core strength to win elections.

The victory has enabled the opposition Congress to gain momentum, despite the tug of war between Opposition leader Siddaramaiah and State President D.K. Shivakumar.

The party didn't have representation in the six assembly constituencies of Haveri district. The win in Hangal has energized the party workers in the state and in areas which are considered stronghold of the BJP.

In the last elections, the Congress candidate Srinivas Mane, who emerged victorious this time was defeated by more than 6,000 votes by the BJP candidate.

The BJP has seen nearly three per cent vote loss in the Hangal bypoll. Among the 2.04 lakh voters of the constituency, 1,71,726 have exercised their franchise. With 87,429 votes, Congress managed to get 50.90 per cent of votes. BJP managed 46.65 per cent of votes.

The party insiders are saying that Lingayaths did not support the BJP despite knowing that it was a prestigious battle for Chief Minister Bommai. The entire ruling party leaders camped and rooted for the victory of BJP candidate Shivaraj Sajjanar.

After the demise of C.M. Udasi, his son MP Shivakumar Udasi made no attempt to be in touch with constituency and the people even during the peak Covid wave and floods. Srinivas Mane, on the other hand went to the doorsteps of people and served them.

The voters who had seen Srinivas Mane working for them, did not bow to casteistic appeals and also to money factor. On top of it, BJP denied ticket to Udasi family and it was very late when the candidate was finalised for Hangal constituency.

The party also created confusion by not including the name of former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa's son B.Y. Vijayendra's name on the list of in-charges of campaigning. The video of Shivakumar Udasi, MP, shooing away a villager while campaigning was also made viral by the Congress.

It is to be seen how it will impact the decisions of the BJP high command which was planning to win Zilla and Taluk Panchayat elections going to be held after December and face general elections in 2023.

Party sources say that, though party has found a good Chief Minister in the form of Basavaraj Bommai, now they are doing rethinking on his capabilities to match the prowess of leaders like Siddaramaiah and D.K. Shivakumar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor