Why couldn't India vaccinate 100 cr people earlier, asks Sisodia

New Delhi, Oct 22 India could have vaccinated 100 crore of its population against Covid-19 if the Central government had not sent vaccines to foreign countries and worked efficiently, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said.

Lauding the target achieveved by the Centre on October 21, he tweeted: "Getting 100 crore people vaccinated in India is a big feat. The medical team and administration have worked very day and night for that to happen. I congratulate them for that."

However, the AAP leader asked as to why this target could not be achieved earlier. "India had vaccines but the Centre, in order to receive compliments, sent them to foreign countries. It was only after people raised questions, so many died in the second wave that government acted on it."

"If only the Centre had done its job more efficiently, we would have achieved this target way back," he added.

With the administration of 61,27,277 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid-19 inoculation coverage has reached 100.59 crore on Thursday.

