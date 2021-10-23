Will take everyone together on basis of Punjabiyat: says Congress Punjab in-charge Harish Chaudhary

Newly appointed Congress' Punjab and Chandigarh in-charge, Harish Chaudhary expressed gratitude to the Congress President Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi for expressing confidence in him and said that he will take everyone together for the betterment of Punjab.

Talking to reporters in the circuit house of Jodhpur after being appointed as Punjab in-charge, Chaudhary said, "I'll take everyone together to take forward Punjab on basis of 'Punjabiyat'.

Punjab Congress has been witnessing a slew of changes including state Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu, CM Charanjit Singh Channi and also the recent replacement of state in-charge Harish Rawat by Harish Chaudhary as the Assembly election in the state is scheduled to be held in 2022.

Harish Chaudhary also said that he will work with party workers to take the party's ideology to the grass-root level.

"Confidence expressed in me by party chief Sonia Gandhi & Rahul Gandhi... With party workers' help, I'll take party's ideology to grassroot level," Chaudhary said.

Chaudhary, who is also a cabinet minister in Rajasthan Government was appointed Punjab in charge after Harish Rawat was relieved from the duty on Friday.

Harish Rawat had been requesting the party leadership to relieve him from Punjab Congress in-charge duty as he wanted to focus on plans for the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttarakhand.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor