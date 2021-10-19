Will work without any bias on constitutional post: UP Assembly Deputy Speaker

The newly-elected Deputy Speaker of Uttar Pradesh Assembly, Nitin Agarwal, who is Samajwadi Party's MLA on Monday said that he would work without any bias on the constitutional post of Deputy Speaker.

Speaking to ANI, Agarwal said, "I will work without any bias on this constitutional post. Also, I will work on carrying forward the traditions of Vidhan Sabha and make it stronger, this will be my responsibility."

He further said that The post of Deputy Speaker was vacant for the last 14 years.

"Traditions were maintained by the UP government. The post of Deputy Speaker was vacant for the last 14 years. There were two governments, one was led by Bahujan Samaj Party and another was led by Samajwadi Party. Both the governments' did not appoint Deputy Speakers. Today, Bhartiya Janta Party's government has given the post of Deputy Speaker to the main Opposition party, traditions were maintained by the government," he said.

He added that BJP is the only party that has respected and maintained traditions."If you read history, you will get to know that BJP is the only party that has respected and maintained traditions," he added.

Agarwal, who is backed by the BJP, was elected as the Deputy Speaker of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Monday.

The election for the Deputy Speaker commenced on Monday at Vidhan Sabha hall.The Uttar Pradesh government had called a special one-day Assembly session today from 11 am to 1 pm to hold the election for the deputy speaker's post, which has remained vacant for 14 years.The SP had fielded Narendra Verma against Agarwal for the post of Deputy Speaker in the Assembly.

( With inputs from ANI )

