Yogi moves 18-point political resolution in BJP national executive

New Delhi, Nov 7 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday moved the political resolution, comprising 18 important issues, in the BJP's national executive meet, and it was seconded by the party's Tamil Nadu chief K. Annamalai.

Talking to media after the meeting, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said political resolution proposed by Adityanath was passed in the meet.

On why Adityanath was chosen to move a resolution, she said: "Yogi Adityanath is a senior leader of the BJP. He is the Chief Minister of the country's largest state, had served as Member of Parliament and done a stupendous job to help people during Coronavirus pandemic. So why he should not have been called to move a resolution?"

Sitharaman said Union Ministers G. Kishen Reddy, Anurag Thakur, and Ashwini Vaishnaw, and Chief Ministers Pramod Sawant (Goa), N. Biren Singh (Manipur), Pushkar Singh Dhami (Uttarakhand) and presented their views on the resolution.

She said that the resolution noted that on the vaccination front, India's image has strengthened on the world stage, but opposition parties raised questions over it.

It also hailed the government for completing 100 crore vaccinations.

The resolution lauds Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment for environment for which he raised five-point agenda five 'amrit tattva' (nectar elements), while delivering the 'National Statement' at the COP-26 conference in the UK's Glasgow.

'One Nation, One Ration Card' and fast-paced development in Jammu and Kashmir after abrogation of Article 370 also found a mention in the resolution.

It also mentioned PM Anna Yojana, under which 80 crore people were provided free foodgrain.

The resolution also entails how youth are getting employment under the various schemes of the Union government, there is no corruption due to Direct Benefit Transfer, toilets in every household and the impact it had on Indian women.

It also discussed steps taken by the government to facilitate farmers. It said that under Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, Rs 1.53 lakh crore was transferred directly to the bank accounts of farmers, MSP increased by 1.5 times, and Kisan Debit Cards were distributed.

The meeting also discussed the upcoming Assembly polls and strategy to work at booth levels, and recently held polls in Kerala, Assam, and West Bengal.

It denounced the West Bengal violence, saying that the BJP is standing with every party worker and will ensure that the guilty are brought to book by law.

Atmanirbhar package and 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav' also figured in the resolution.

On the oppostion's reaction to the government's achievements, Sitharaman said Prime Minister is working to build the nation's image but opposition is doing just the opposite.

"The opposition is not working for the people and exploiting situation via Twitter posts," she said.

On Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remark on women reservation, Sitharaman said why he did not do that when his party was in power before 2014.

On farmers' agitation against the three farm laws, she said: "We are constantly asking them what are the shortcomings in these laws. We have held talks with them and are always ready to do that."

