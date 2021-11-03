Girl finds out she has 50 secret siblings after doing a DNA test

A young woman underwent a DNA test that revealed she had 50 secret brothers and sisters. The young woman had no idea about this before. So now the young woman is worried about the future. According to The Sun, a TikTok user named @ izzyvn_98 shared a video. In the video she made a shocking revelation. The young woman took a DNA test in 2018 to find out about her ancestors. The young woman was shocked to see the report of that test. After this, a woman sent a message asking for information about her, because the DNA of the woman’s daughter was also matching with this girl.

Actually this girl was born through ‘sperm donor’. The girl's mother gave birth to the baby with the help of a sperm donor. But the young woman had no idea. When she went out in search of such women after getting a DNA test, who had also resorted to the same sperm donor. After this, she created a Facebook group to find all his ‘siblings’. Through this, 50 secret brothers and sisters came in contact with her.

Fifty people who came in contact with the young woman were born through a single sperm donor. This number may increase further, said the young woman. Because of this, she is afraid that in the coming time, the boy whom she is dating may not come out as her brother. A user has commented on the Tiktak video of the young woman and said that he has 150 children with the help of sperm donation.

In Britain, one donor can donate sperm to 10 families. In April 2005, amendments to the Human Fertilization and (HFE) Act made it mandatory to provide complete information on sperm donors.

Children born through sperm donors can get information about their fathers after completing 18 years of age.