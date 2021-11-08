Joe Biden’s ‘long fart’ during chat, leaves Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall embarrassed

President Joe Biden allegedly farted loudly when talking to Camilla Parker Bowles, the Duchess of Cornwall at the COP26 summit in Scotland, the New York Post reported. According to the media reports, Biden allegedly produced farting noise of his as he met the Duchess during a reception on Monday at the Kelvingrove Art Gallery. The meeting was attended by Prince Charles, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Apart from this, Biden was also filmed taking a nap in between the UN Climate Summit.

During the Summit, a man who was reportedly a security officer came to Biden and probably asked him to wake up. During the presidential elections campaign last year, one of the videos shared by Donald Trump Jr. showed President Biden producing a bizarre sound in the middle of the talk show. According to some media reports published last year, the sound was that of a fart. The video shared by Donald Trump Jr placed a lot of strain on the body and mind of the voters who were confident to make the Democrat candidate Joe Biden their next President. While this was not the only time when the incumbent President was trolled heavily by his opponents and followers.

