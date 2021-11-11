Motorcycle crashes into clothing shop in Telangana, video goes viral

A video is going viral on social media where a bike entered a shop. This video has caught the attention of the netizens. According to media reports, the viral video is from Telangana. A speeding bike rammed into a shop in Ravichettu Bazaar in Khammam district. An out-of-control motorcycle crashed into a clothing store in Telangana on Monday night.

Customers were seen scrambling to get out of the way as the vehicle barreled towards them before eventually crashing to a halt - but not before its rider was catapulted over the counter.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the accident. Video of the incident captured on CCTV cameras and is being shared on various social media platforms. This video has been viewed by millions of people so far. Not only that, people are also making funny comments on this video.