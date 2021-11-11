Odisha: Forest Department rescues 12-feet king cobra from a well

A poisonous King Cobra was rescued by forest department after it fell in a well in Odisha. The cobra was lying in a well in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha. The forest department has risked its life to save the snake. As the snake was 12 feet long, the forest officials had to go through a lot of difficulties.

According to the information received, the team of Forest Department had received information that King Cobra was trapped in Khunta area of ​​Mayurbhanj district in Odisha. After this, a team of forest department reached the spot without any delay. Twelve-foot-tall cobra snake fell into the well, causing a stir in the area. The team took stock of the area. The cobra is known as the most venomous snake in the world. Since the snake was twelve feet long, the new division had to come up with a special plan to rescue it.

After tireless efforts of the Forest Department, King Cobra was safely pulled out of the well. Seeing such a big snake, there was an atmosphere of fear among the citizens. The rescue squad later released the snake into its natural habitat.