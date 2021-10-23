Shocking! 80-year-old woman eating sand since 65 years

Kusumavati Devi, who lives in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, has a habit of eating sand. Even at the age of 80, her habit persists. She eats breakfast every day. But her day does not end without eating sand. She has been eating sand for the last 65 years. What is special is that she is in good health even after eating sand. Even doctors are surprised that she is in good health.

Kusumavati, who lives in Katari village of Cholapur, has been eating sand since she was 15 years old. At the age of 15, she developed a stomach ache. At that time, a doctor advised Kusumavati to drink cow's milk by mixing sand in it. After which Kusumavati's stomach ache stopped. But since then, Kusumawati has got into the habit of eating sand.

Kusumavati first cleans the washing it with fresh water. She then dries it and then eats it. Kusumavati has been eating sand for many years. Her photos and videos have also gone viral on social media. The doctor was surprised and advised her not to eat sand. It is a common misconception that stomach aches or other stomach ailments go away with sand. There is no such treatment in Ayurveda. Sand affects the digestive process. This weakens the digestive system, said Dr. Sushil Dubey from BHU.