VIDEO: Poisonous snake sits on lap of a young man, see how he saved his life

In a shocking incident, a video of snake sitting on a man's lap has gone viral on social media. The snake was sitting on the man's lap as if it was about to attack him. The venomous snake was sitting on the young man's lap and staring at him. But the young man did not move at all. If he had moved a little or taken a deep breath, the snake would have attacked him. The young man sat still for a long time, then after a while the snake went away.



@ Jamie24272184 User shared this video. You can see how the snake sits on the young man's lap. He touches the snake with a stick. Then the snake moves away from his thigh. Then the young man gets up quickly and stands aside to save his life.



OMFG!!! Thought everyone should see this. pic.twitter.com/nNKl3bdsrC — Jamie Gnuman197... (@Jamie24272184) November 2, 2021