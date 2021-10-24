VIDEO! Toddler salutes CISF vehicle at Bangalore airport, video goes viral
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 24, 2021 01:45 PM2021-10-24T13:45:43+5:302021-10-24T13:47:10+5:30
Videos of babies and toddlers are always delightful to watch. While some of them are too cute to handle, others are just plain hilarious. A similar video of a toddler saluting CISF Vehicle
at Bangalore airport has gone viral on social media.
Shared on an Twitter account called Abhishek Kumar Jha, the clip is purely joyful to watch.
Abhishek took to Twitter and wrote, "Yesterday at #BLR airport...This proud moment was captured by one of my friend... #TeriMitti @ParineetiChopra @manojmuntashir @BPraak @akshaykumar"
You can watch the video here:
Yesterday at #BLR airport...— Abhishek Kumar Jha (@jhbhis) October 24, 2021
This proud moment was captured by one of my friend... #TeriMitti@ParineetiChopra@manojmuntashir@BPraak@akshaykumarpic.twitter.com/fjUuso5qSB