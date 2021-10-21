AirPods shipment to reach 85mn units next year: Report

San Francisco, Oct 21 Apple AirPods shipment is expected to reach 85 million units globally in 2022, which is a 3.7 per cent year-on-year increase.

According to Taiwanese research firm TrendForce, Apple's latest AirPods 3 feature an improved optical in-ear detection mechanism. This works through the integration of PPG (photoplethysmography) technology paired with four SWIR (short-wave infrared) LED chips that have two different wavelengths.

While the demand for these end-products rises, the relevant suppliers will stand to benefit as a result. Such companies include SWIR LED chip suppliers Epistar and DOWA; InGaAs photodiode suppliers DOWA and II-VI/Finisar; and module assembler USI.

Priced at Rs 18,900 in India, AirPods (3rd generation) will be available to order from apple.com/in/store starting from Monday, with availability in stores beginning October 26.

Users can enjoy spatial audio featuring Dolby Atmos in Apple Music, movies, and tv shows, along with dynamic head tracking, across Apple devices.

Meanwhile, Apple registered a whopping 150 per cent growth (on-quarter) for iPhones in the July-September period (Q3) in India, shipping over 1.53 million units in the country.

iPads also logged a huge jump in growth, at 109 per cent (on-quarter), and nearly 0.24 million units were shipped in the same period in the country, as per insights from market research firm CyberMedia Research (CMR).

On the year-on-year front, iPhones registered a 28 per cent growth while iPads grew by 47 per cent, indicating a growth in demand for large-screen devices meant for learning, work and entertainment amid the pandemic.

