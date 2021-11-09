Alert! Using free Wi-Fi can be expensive; hackers can steal your personal data

Internet is very important for smartphones. You can't do many things in a smartphone without internet. So many people are looking for free Wi-Fi by saving their phone data. Free Wi-Fi is available in public places. But using free Wi-Fi threatens your privacy and the security of your phone. So be careful when using public Wi-Fi.

Connecting a phone or laptop to Wi-Fi in public places can lead to device hacking. Hackers can hack the device and steal your personal information, banking information and other data.

Cybercriminals often provide free Wi-Fi passwords that allow other people to connect easily. Once the device is connected, hackers get its MAC address and IP address. Your data is then transferred in the form of packets. Hackers check your browsing history by intercepting these packets. They also intercept visible traffic through network sniffing. This is how your data reaches them.

- Avoid connecting to any Wi-Fi without a password.

- If you are using public Wi-Fi, do not do banking work at that time. This will allow hackers to access your bank information and empty your account.

- Do not share anything by phone while using public Wi-Fi.

- Check the reliability of free Wi-Fi, by what name, see who is using it.

- If logging in with an email id while using public Wi-Fi, do not enter the original password. Enter a different password for Wi-Fi login.

- Do not save any kind of password in the phone while using Wi-Fi.