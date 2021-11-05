China launches earth science satellite

Taiyuan, Nov 5 China on Friday sent an Earth science satellite into space from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in the northern Shanxi Province.

The satellite, called Guangmu, was launched by a Long March-6 carrier rocket at 10.19 a.m. (Beijing Time) and entered the planned orbit, Xinhua news agency reported.

It was the 395th flight mission of the Long March rocket series, the launch center said.

Developed by the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the satellite (SDGSAT-1) is the world's first space science satellite dedicated to serving the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The satellite, with three optical payloads in it, can provide space observation data for monitoring, evaluating and studying the interaction between human and nature and sustainable development, according to the academy.

