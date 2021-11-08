Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch offers faster chip, new sensors

New Delhi, Nov 8 As smartwatch adoption grows in India, the American maker Fossil which is aiming to expand its footprint in the country has brought 'Fossil Gen 6' to the country that offers several hardware upgrades over the previous model.

The features include new Snapdragon Wear 4100+ chipset, fast-charging support and a new SpO2 sensor.

The watch is offered in two variants: 42mm case in four colour options and 44mm case in three colour finishes. The wearable comes in Smoke Stainless Steel, Brown Leather, Green Camo Grosgrain and Gold/Purple options.

The Fossil Gen 6 costs Rs 23,995 for the 42mm model and Rs 24,995 for the 44mm version.

We used the 42mm model

