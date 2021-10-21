Galaxy Watch4 series gets its first software update

Seoul, Oct 21 South Korean tech giant Samsung has started rolling out the first big software update to the Galaxy Watch4 series with some new features on board.

According to the update log, the firmware version is R8xxXXU1BUH5 and it has a size of 290.52MB. The update will enhance the watch's stability. It includes bug fixes, enhancements to current functions, and an overall improvement in performance, reports GizmoChina.

The new update brings some fresh new watch faces to the Galaxy Watch4 and Watch4 Classic. The firm has made it possible for users to select a GIF image as a My Photo+ watch face.

In addition, gesture support has been updated with the option to launch apps and features using gestures.

Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic are the first smartwatches to feature the new Wear OS which is built jointly with Google. The biggest USP of the device is that it allows users to monitor their blood pressure on the go, at work or at home.

Galaxy Watch4 is equipped with Samsung's ground-breaking bio-active sensor.

This new 3-in-1 sensor uses a single chip to precisely run three powerful health sensors Optical Heart Rate, Electrical Heart and Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis so users can monitor their blood pressure, detect a Fib irregular heartbeat, measure their blood oxygen level, and for the first time calculate their body composition.

The all-new 'Body Composition' measurement tool gives users a deeper understanding of their general health and fitness, with key measurements like skeletal muscle, basal metabolic rate, body water and body fat percentage.

