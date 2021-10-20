Google announces new subscription bundle for Pixel users

San Francisco, Oct 20 Google has launched a new subscription bundle 'Pixel Pass' for Pixel users. The subscription service combines the benefits of YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Premium, Google One and Google Play Pass under one roof.

The Pixel Pass is being made available in two different plans "$45 per month as well as $55 per month and one can subscribe to Pixel Pass through the Google Store or with a phone plan on Google Fi".

"Starting at $45 per month for U.S. customers, Pixel Pass gives you a brand new Pixel 6 along with Google One, YouTube Premium and YouTube Music Premium, Google Play Pass and Preferred Care," the company said in a statement.

With both plans, one would be getting YouTube Premium with ad-free watching and background play, YouTube Music Premium with ad-free listening, 200GB of Google One cloud storage, Google Play Pass with access to hundreds of games and apps fully free of any ads and in-app purchases.

Pixel Pass subscribers can share their Google One or Play Pass benefits with up to five additional family members at no extra cost.

Along with the new subscription plan the US-based search engine giant also launched the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones with Tensor chipset to improve AI functionalities.

Pixel 6, which starts at $599 and the Pixel 6 Pro at $899 can be ordered now. The phones will be available on store shelves with all major US carriers starting on October 28.

The Pixel 6 Pro will come in three colours white, black and light gold. The Pixel 6 comes in black, red and blue.

The Pixel 6 will come with a 6.4-inch OLED display while the Pixel 6 Pro will come with a 6.7-inch LTPO display that will come with a variable refresh rate ranging from 10Hz to 120Hz.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor