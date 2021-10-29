Google Photos' Locked Folder feature coming to iOS

Google Photos users on iPhone and iPad will soon be able to lock their sensitive and private images in a special passcode-protected folder with the help of a new feature coming to iOS.

As per The Verge, the feature, which currently lets Pixel owners hide sensitive photos and videos in a passcode- or biometric-protected folder, is coming to iOS early next year.

The feature launched for the Pixel 3 and later in June, and in late September, Google said it would be releasing for all Android phones soon. Now we have a timeframe for when Google Photos users on iOS will be able to protect sensitive images.

Media saved in the folder remains hidden, meaning the sensitive photos don't show up as users scroll through their Google Photos or any other apps on their device.

Google One's VPN service is expanding to 10 new countries this week: Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Ireland, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and Switzerland. The service is already included at no extra cost with 2TB and up Google One cloud storage plans in Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Finally, Google has confirmed that it plans to release the Security Hub that debuted on its new Pixel 6 phones on all Android phones. The hub is designed to offer a simple overview of the security of your device, and give warnings if settings like Find My Device or a Screen lock aren't enabled.

9to5Google previously reported that the feature has been appearing on older Pixel devices running Android 12, and now Google says it has "plans to roll this out to [its] entire ecosystem in the future."

