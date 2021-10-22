Google to pull YouTube from some Roku devices in Dec

San Francisco, Oct 22 Google-owned YouTube said its app will no longer be available on streaming content provider Roku devices after December 9 as the two sides remain engaged in an ongoing carriage dispute.

In a statement to USA Today, YouTube said its "partnership with Roku for all new devices to access YouTube apps will end in December".

As per the report, current Roku owners will still have access to YouTube and YouTube TV, the company's live TV platform.

YouTube also said it has continued to work with Roku on a deal to benefit their mutual users.

On Thursday, Roku posted an update on the negotiations with YouTube parent company Google, lashing out at Google and other big tech companies.

"Rather than embracing a mutually beneficial partnership approach, some Big Tech enterprises are using their market power to extend control over independent businesses, like Roku, to benefit their broader business objectives at the expense of the consumer, putting a fair and open competitive streaming marketplace at risk," the company said in the update.

YouTube called Roku's claims unproductive and baseless in its statement.

In April, Roku said it was pulling YouTube TV from its streaming device after its contract to carry it lapsed, the report said.

In response, Google wrote a blog post claiming it wanted to renew its deal with Roku under current conditions, but Roku sought to renegotiate a separate deal involving the primary YouTube app. Google then added access to YouTube TV through the main YouTube app.

