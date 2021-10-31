Google working on second generation Tensor SoC

San Francisco, Oct 31 Google recently launched Pixel 6 as well as 6 Pro handsets with Tensor mobile SoC and now a new report has claimed that the company is developing its second-gen Tensor SoC that would likely ship with the Pixel 7 series.

9To5Google recently spotted a reference to a new Pixel related codename, "Cloudripper" and the source believes this is a codename for the second-gen Google Tensor SoC, with the model number "GS201".

After announcing robust quarterly results during the earnings call, Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai said the new Pixel 6 series and Google Tensor chipset lay a good foundation.

The new Pixel 6 and 6 Pro bring together the best of Google Artificial Intelligence (AI), software and hardware, with the most advanced and inclusive cameras the company has ever built, Pichai added.

The Pixel 6 comes with a 6.4-inch OLED display while the Pixel 6 Pro comes with a 6.7-inch LTPO display that will feature a variable refresh rate ranging from 10Hz to 120Hz.

The Tensor chip houses the Titan M2 security chip that Google says has the most layers of security.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor