'Honor of Kings' emerges as top grossing mobile game worldwide for Oct

San Francisco, Nov 12 'Honor of Kings' from Tencent emerged as top grossing mobile game worldwide for October 2021 with $329 million in player spending, which represented 46.2 per cent growth from October 2020.

Approximately 96.7 per cent of 'Honor of Kings' revenue was from China, followed by 1.2 per cent from Taiwan. The full ranking of the top grossing mobile games for October 2021 is above, reports Sensor Tower.

PUBG Mobile from Tencent was the second highest earning mobile game worldwide for October 2021 with more than $197 million in gross revenue.

About 51 per cent of PUBG Mobile's revenue was from China, where it has been localised as 'Game For Peace', followed by 11.5 per cent from the US.

The next top grossing game was Candy Crush Saga from King, followed by Garena Free Fire from Garena and League of Legends: Wild Rift from Riot Games, published by its parent company Tencent in China.

The global mobile games market generated $7.5 billion from player spending across the App Store and Google Play in October 2021, marking an increase of 10.5 per cent year-over-year.

The number one market for global revenue in October 2021 was the US, which accumulated $2.1 billion, or 28.3 per cent of total player spending worldwide. Japan ranked number two for revenue at approximately 20 per cent, followed by China, where Google Play is not available, at 18.7 per cent.

