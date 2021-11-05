Honor opens first smart industrial park since split from Huawei

Beijing, Nov 5 Smartphone manufacturer Honor has unveiled its first intelligent industrial park since it became independent from Huawei last November.

The facility in Shenzhen city of south China's Guangdong Province consists of a new product verification centre, a flagship mobile phone production centre, an innovation incubation centre and an intelligent manufacturing capacity-building centre.

Honor's domestic smartphone shipments jumped 25 per cent year on year to 14.2 million units in the third quarter of this year, despite a 5-percent decline for the broader Chinese smartphone market, statistics from market research firm Canalys showed.

Honor's domestic market share has risen to 18 percent, ranking third in the third quarter.

Honor's market share this year is recovering at a fast rate that has surprised the industry, said the company's CEO Zhao Ming, reports Xinhua news agency.

Meanwhile, Huawei recently announced that it generated 455.8 billion yuan (about $71.3 billion) in sales revenue in the first three quarters of 2021 with the net profit margin at 10.2 per cent.

"Overall performance was in line with expectations. While our B2C business has been significantly impacted, our B2B businesses remain stable," Guo Ping, Huawei's rotating Chairman noted.

The smartphone maker also announced that more than 150 million devices are now on 'HarmonyOS', making it the fastest-growing OS in history.

