Huawei may launch its next-gen foldable phone in Feb 2022

Beijing, Nov 5 Chinese tech giant Huawei is reportedly planning to launch its next-gen foldable smartphone in February next year.

A new report coming from Digital Chat Station claims that the next-generation foldable device from the company will be launched in the month of February 2022, most probably along with the flagship Mate 50 series phones.

The report adds that the company is currently testing the under-display fingerprint sensor and the OLED screen for the next generation of foldable smartphones.

The phone is expected to come with a POL-LESS OLED technology which is developed by Samsung Display, which could increase the brightness by 20 per cent to 30 percent.

Huawei has a few foldable smartphones on its portfolio including the Mate X, Mate Xs, and the Mate X2.

The brand is also working on a phone with an inward folding display by the end of this year. It will feature an inward folding display just like Samsung Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Z Fold 2.

Earlier, Huawei filed a patent for smartphones with an under-display selfie camera. The Chinese tech giant filed two patents back in 2019 that have finally been published by the CNIPA (China National Intellectual Property Office).

The patents also reveal that the phone will not have volume buttons, just like the Mate 30 Pro. Users will have to use a virtual slider to control the volume.

The front of the devices is shown to be bezel-less and with no notches of any kind to hold a selfie camera, while there is no visible mechanism for a pop-up camera.

