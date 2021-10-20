iQOO Z5x with 120Hz LCD display, 50MP dual cameras launched

Beijing, Oct 20 Smartphone maker iQOO has launched its latest Z-series mid-range smartphone, the iQOO Z5x with a 120Hz LCD display, a 50MP dual rear camera unit, a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset and 44W fast-charging support in China.

The smartphone will be available in three variants, the 6/128GB version is priced at CNY 1599 (nearly Rs 18,800), 8/128GB at CNY 1699 (nearly Rs 19,900) and the 8/256GB at CNY 1899 (nearly Rs 22,300). It is offered in fog sea white, lens black and sandstone orange colours.

In terms of specifications, the smartphone features a water drop notch design. The device bears a 6.58-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate.

The iQOO Z5x comes in 6 GB and 8 GB RAM variants with 128 GB and 256 GB storage options. Additional features available in the device include a microSD card slot and a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, coupled with 6GB/8GB RAM with 128GB/256GB storage options.

The iQOO Z5x is equipped with a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary lens. For selfies there is an 8MP front-facing camera.

The device is backed by a 5000mAh battery along with 44W fast charging. As for the software, the phone runs on Android 11 OS out of the box. Connectivity options include dual Sim, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB-C and a 3.5mm headphone slot.

