MacBook Air 2022 may be the first to feature 'M2' chip

San Francisco, Oct 25 Apple is reportedly planning to launch a new MacBook Air next year and now a new report has claimed that it will use a next-generation M2 chip, a follow up to the M1.

It is not expected to be as powerful as the 'M1 Pro' and 'M1 Max' as it will be aimed at lower-power devices, reports MacRumors.

The new laptops are expected to pick up from where the current generation M1 chips ended, and as such could bring even more improvements specifically in terms of performance and battery life. M2aCE chip will have the same number of computing cores (eight) but nine or 10 graphics cores instead of seven or eight.

The upcoming MacBook Air models will have a design that's "quite similar" to the new MacBook Pros, but with a thinner body, off-white bezels, and no wedge shape. It will come in colour options that are similar to the 24-inch iMac.

The 2022 MacBook Air will feature USB C ports, a 30W power adapter, full-sized function keys, multiple external display support, and a MagSafe charging connector.

The Cupertino-based tech giant recently unveiled a completely reimagined MacBook Pro powered by the all-new M1 Pro and M1 Max the first pro chips designed for the Mac in 14- and 16-inch models.

MacBook Pro delivers groundbreaking processing, graphics, and machine learning (ML) performance whether running on battery or plugged in, as well as amazing battery life, the company said in a statement.

The new MacBook Pro also features a stunning Liquid Retina XDR display, a wide range of ports for advanced connectivity, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, and the best audio system in a notebook

