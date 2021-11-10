Netflix Gaming rolling out for iPhone, iPad users

San Francisco, Nov 10 After rolling out its new gaming service to all subscribers on Android, video-streaming giant Netflix is now reportedly bringing the service for iPhone and iPad users.

iOS users will see a dedicated row in the Netflix iOS and iPadOS apps, from which you can pick a game to download starting on Thursday.

"Netflix Games is coming to iOS! Starting tomorrow, you can access Netflix Games through the Netflix app on any mobile device, anywhere in the world," Netflix Geeked wrote on Twitter.

A recent report said that the video streaming giant will release all of its games on Apple's App Store individually and let users launch the games via the Netflix app. However, they won't be downloadable and playable within the app itself.

Users will be redirected to the App Store to download Netflix games, but players can launch the games from within the Netflix app after installing them on the device.

Meanwhile, Netflix members on Android can now play five mobile games Stranger Things: 1984 (BonusXP), Stranger Things 3: The Game (BonusXP), Shooting Hoops (Frosty Pop), Card Blast (Amuzo and Rogue Games) and Teeter Up (Frosty Pop).

Members will be able to play games on multiple mobile devices on the same account.

While some mobile games may require an internet connection, others will be available to play offline, to make those long trips and areas with bad Wi-Fi a lot more tolerable.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor