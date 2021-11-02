Oracle to double down on India as key growth market in 2022

New Delhi, Nov 2 Cloud major Oracle, which has consistently clocked high double-digit growth in India over the last 4-5 years, is set to further double down on the country as a key growth market in 2022, its top-most India executive said on Tuesday.

India was one of the first few countries where Oracle opened two local, next-generation cloud regions

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor