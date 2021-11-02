Oracle to double down on India as key growth market in 2022
By IANS | Published: November 2, 2021 01:30 PM2021-11-02T13:30:06+5:302021-11-02T13:40:14+5:30
New Delhi, Nov 2 Cloud major Oracle, which has consistently clocked high double-digit growth in India over the last 4-5 years, is set to further double down on the country as a key growth market in 2022, its top-most India executive said on Tuesday.
India was one of the first few countries where Oracle opened two local, next-generation cloud regions
