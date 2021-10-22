realme elevates Madhav Sheth to lead brand expansion globally

New Delhi, Oct 22 Smartphone brand realme on Friday said it has elevated Madhav Sheth as President of the International Business Unit (IBU), touted as the first Indian global CEO in the smartphone industry.

Sheth would now be fully responsible for the company's overseas business operation, and report directly to the Founder and CEO of realme, Sky Li.

"Sheth has made tremendous contributions to the development of realme's overseas business in the past, and we fully believe that in the future, he will lead realme to make new breakthroughs and bring realme's products with leap-forward technologies and trend-setting designs to more young people around the world," Li said in a statement.

Sheth will be fully responsible for realme's business operations in Africa, Asia Pacific (excluding mainland China), Central and Eastern Europe, Latin America, Middle East and Western Europe.

realme was co-founded in 2018 by Sheth and Li.

A brand born in India, realme scaled massive growth, in just three years, as it spread to 61 markets worldwide.

realme recently became the sixth top smartphone vendor globally, with 15 million shipments and 134 per cent (on-year) growth in Q2 2021.

The company aims is to achieve a dual-100 million target, by shipping another 100 million handsets by the end of 2022 and completing the same milestone within the 2023 calendar year.

The elevation marks a significant milestone with Sheth emerging as the first Indian global CEO in the smartphone industry, the company said.

