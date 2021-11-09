Samsung likely to launch Galaxy S21 FE only in Europe

Seoul, Nov 9 South Korean tech giant Samsung will reportedly launch its upcoming Galaxy S21 FE smartphone in the European market.

According to GizmoChina, initially, the device was set to go official in the US but that has apparently changed now. A new report coming from South Korea claims that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will be sold in only one market, which is Europe.

The report further adds that the company was contemplating cancelling the device, as some of the reports had indicated. However, Roh Tae-moon, head of the Mobile Division at Samsung, insisted on releasing the phone.

For the launch of this smartphone, the South Korean giant has moved the launch of its next-generation Galaxy S22-series phones from January to February. The S22 lineup is expected to launch on February 8 and will go on sale from February 18.

Coming to the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, the device features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 or the company's own Exynos 2100 chipsets.

Both of these chips are manufactured by Samsung using the 5nm process.

The device will come in two memory variants 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage and 8GB RAM with 256GB of internal storage. It will be powered by a 4,380mAh battery and come with support for 25W fast charging technology.

As for the pricing, it is expected to cost under $600.

