Samsung starts mass production of components for Galaxy S22 series: Report

Seoul, Nov 1 Samsung is planning to launch its next premium flagship, the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ as well as the Galaxy S22 Ultra and now a new report has claimed that the South Korean tech giant has started mass production of some of the components for the upcoming flagship smartphones.

According to a report from WinFuture, Samsung has started mass production of components for the three upcoming flagship phones Galaxy S22 (SM-S901), Galaxy S22 Plus (SM-S906), and the Galaxy S22 Ultra (SM-S908).

The company is planning on producing 20 million units of the latest flagship phones.

Around 50 per cent or more of the production and shipping will be for the base Galaxy S22. This model will reportedly sport a smaller 6.1-inch display compared to the 6.2 inch on its predecessor, the Galaxy S21.

The Plus version would account for 20 per cent of the total units of the entire series being produced and shipped, while the Galaxy S22 Ultra will make up for the remaining 20 to 30 per cent.

The smartphones in the lineup will be reportedly available for purchase from January 2022 and all the models in the series are expected to come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 chipset.

In terms of specifications, the upcoming series may feature a new 10MP telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom capabilities as opposed to a high-resolution sensor with poor optical zoom.

Samsung is planning to take a different approach on the Galaxy S22/S22+ models that will arrive early next year. The Galaxy S22 series smartphones will pack a 10MP telephoto lens that supports 3x optical zoom rather than the hybrid zoom of the Galaxy S20/S21 era.

Previous rumours suggested that the Galaxy S22 Ultra is expected to continue the dual 10-megapixel telephoto camera setup on the Galaxy S21 Ultra. One of the lenses will be a periscope lens that will offer 10x optical zoom.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor