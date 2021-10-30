Tesla recalls over 2,750 Model 3, Model Y vehicles over separating suspensions

San Francisco, Oct 30 Electric vehicle maker Tesla is recalling 2,791 Model 3 and Model Y vehicles over concerns that their front suspension lateral link fasteners may loosen, potentially shifting the wheel alignment and increasing the risk of a crash.

The affected vehicles are 2019, 2020 and 2021 versions of the Model 3 and 2020 and 2021 editions of the Model Y, Engadget reported.

Tesla has notified the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration of the recall and plans to mail notification letters to affected owners on December 24.

The company will tighten or replace the fasteners free of charge. The number for this recall is SB-21-31-003.

This is far from the first recall on Tesla's books, and in the grand scheme of things, it's a small one, the report said.

Tesla has issued a handful of recalls this year alone, including one in February that affected 135,000 vehicles in the US and another in June affecting 6,000 American vehicles.

German regulators issued an additional recall of 12,300 Model X EVs in February of this year, citing trim-adhesive concerns.

That issue sounded eerily similar to one that led to a US recall of more than 9,000 cars in November 2020.

