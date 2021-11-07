TikTok emerges as most downloaded non-gaming app worldwide for Oct

Beijing, Nov 7 Short video platform TikTok emerged as the most downloaded non-gaming app worldwide for October 2021 with more than 57 million installs.

The countries with the largest number of installs were from Douyin in China at 17 per cent, followed by the US at 11 per cent, reports Sensor Tower.

Instagram was the second most installed non-gaming app worldwide last month with more than 56 million installs, which represented a 31 per cent increase from October 2020.

The countries with the largest number of Instagram installs were from India at 39 per cent, followed by Brazil at 6 per cent. Facebook, WhatsApp, and Telegram rounded out the top five most installed non-gaming apps worldwide for the month.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor