We target 50 mn Indian crypto users in 2 years: CoinSwitch Kuber CEO

New Delhi, Oct 17 Cryptocurrencies are waiting to explode in India and Ashish Singhal, Co-founder and CEO of leading crypto exchange CoinSwitch Kuber, aims to onboard at least 50 million users from India in the next two years, educating them around crypto investments and helping them create wealth.

With more than 15 million users in India, CoinSwitch Kuber has become a new unicorn, and the most valuable crypto company in the country valued at $1.9 billion.

"The past 18-20 months in the Covid pandemic has taught most of us the value of money. We are here not only to solve the crypto problems for the Indian investors, but also solve the wealth management issue, with crypto being a key financial asset in their portfolio," Singhal told in an interaction.

Started in 2017 by Singhal, Govind Soni and Vimal Sagar, CoinSwitch launched its India operations in June 2020.

The exchange has witnessed tremendous growth, at a time when the industry eagerly awaits the crypto bill

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor