WhatsApp brings three new features for it's users, check out

Facebook-owned WhatsApp has launched three new features for its users. The company is always bringing new updates to its app to give users a wonderful chatting experience. Instant messaging platform brings three new powerful features. Of which two are for WhatsApp app and one is for WhatsApp web. WhatsApp has given this big gift to the users before Diwali. Let's find out ...

Desktop photo editor

WhatsApp has brought this feature to the desktop photo editor. Which is an essential feature. This feature gives users the option to edit photos before sending them with the help of desktop app. Previously, this work had to be done with the help of paint or other editing software. Now you can add stickers and text or crop and rotate your photos from any WhatsApp screen, big or small.

Link Previews

Link previews are also coming to WhatsApp web. The company says that the link previews help users know what they are clicking into. “Share news, videos, or that fun Tweet, sneak peek included," WhatsApp said

Sticker suggestions

Find the perfect sticker as you type, it’s just like emoji suggestions but better.



🔗 Preview links. Now you’ll know what you’re clicking into. Share news, videos, or that fun Tweet, sneak peek included. pic.twitter.com/z1bLeJ2SXK — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) November 1, 2021