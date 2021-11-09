Xiaomi 12 to come with improved 50MP camera, 100W fast charging: Report

Beijing, Nov 9 Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is planning to launch a new smartphone 'Xiaomi 12' by the end of this year and now a new report has claimed that the handset will come with 100W fast charging for a large battery along with improved 50MP camera.

According to tipster Digital Chat Station, the vanilla model of Xiaomi 12 will feature support for 100W fast charging technology, which is unlike 120W fast charging technology that is included in Mi 10 Ultra and Mi 11T Pro among others.

The smartphone will also have a high screen-to-body ratio and a smaller punch hole for the selfie camera.

As chipmaker Qualcomm is soon expected to unveil its next flagship mobile chipset, which will be a direct successor to the Snapdragon 888, Xiaomi 12 is tipped to be the first phone to be powered by the new chip.

The new chip may come with an all-new Adreno 730 GPU, which is expected to bring significant improvements in graphics performance compared to the Adreno 660 in the Snapdragon 888 and 888+.

As per media reports, the Snapdragon 898 will probably be unveiled on November 30.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi's founder Lei Jun recently confirmed that the next major version of the company's user interface (UI) 'MIUI 13' is on track to arrive before the end of this year.

The MIUI 13 will deliver performance and battery optimisations along with a revamped UI design.

The update was earlier planned for the Mi MIX 4 release. However, the developers needed more time to improve the software.

