Xiaomi MIUI 13 to come before end of this year

Beijing, Nov 5 Xiaomi's founder Lei Jun has confirmed that the next major version of the company's user interface (UI) 'MIUI 13' is on track to arrive before the end of this year.

The MIUI 13 will deliver performance and battery optimisations along with a revamped UI design, reports GSMArena.

Jun also said that the MIUI 13 will bring lots of changes that will greatly improve the user experience.

The update was earlier planned for the Mi MIX 4 release. However, the developers needed more time to improve the software.

Lei Jun also noted that the recently announced MIUI 12.5's battery optimisations is contributing to the Redmi Note 11 Pro battery life.

The company announced MIUI 12.5 Enhanced brings several performance-related tweaks. With the update the system performance will drop by less than 5 per cent after 36 months. It will also bring Atomic or Atomized Memory features that will let a user keep more apps in the background.

According to the smartphone maker, the time of the Chinese launch that MIUI 12.5 Enhanced also fixed 160 system issues and over 220 system app issues.

The update also comes with all-round optimisations for the bottom framework to the top-most application layer. The optimizations are divided into four aspectsLiquid Storage, Atomic Memory, Focus Calculation, and Intelligent Balance.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor