YouTube to start hiding count of dislikes on all videos

Earlier this year, online video-sharing platform, YouTube had started experimenting with hiding the dislike counts on videos to help reduce the dislike attacks on creators across the platform.

According to GSM Arena, after analysis in July, YouTube did see a reduction in that behaviour, so the company has announced it will start hiding the dislike counts on all the videos across its platform.

That doesn't mean users won't be able to dislike a video since the dislike button isn't going anywhere, and they can still use it to tune the recommendations. It's just that the number of dislikes a video gets will now be private to creators who can access it in the YouTube Studio.

YouTube has said that by hiding the dislike count, it wants to "create an inclusive and respectful environment where creators have the opportunity to succeed and feel safe to express themselves," and that this is just one of the many steps the platform is taking to protect the creators, especially the smaller ones, from harassment.

While this seems like a valid reason, one might argue that dislike counts on a video are useful since they help viewers determine if the video's worth watching. However, YouTube has stated that its research didn't find any noticeable difference in the viewership regardless of whether or not users could see the dislike counts, as per GSM Arena.

( With inputs from ANI )

