Leander Paes joins Trinamool Congress

Panaji, Oct 29 Indian tennis ace and Olympic medal winner Leander Paes joined the Trinamool Congress in a formal induction ceremony in Goa in the presence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Though born in Kolkata, Paes' father, Vece, is of Goan origin.

The induction of the high profile sportsman comes at a time when the Trinamool Congress is gearing up to contest the 2022 state Assembly polls.

