07 corona suspects found positive on Monday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 28, 2022 10:45 PM2022-02-28T22:45:02+5:302022-02-28T22:45:02+5:30
Aurangabad, Feb 28:
In all, 07 corona suspects were found positive in the district on Monday. For details, refer to the box given below.
Patients found in the city are from Mukundwadi - 2, Others - 4.
One patient was found in the rural area.
One dies; total deaths: 3,731
A 60 years old woman from Kanchanwadi died in a private hospital.
Patients Tally in District on Monday
Positive Patients: 07 (City 06 rural 01)
Total Patients: 1,69,625
Patients discharged: 15 (City 11 rural 04)
Total discharged: 1,65,682
Active patients: 212
Total Deaths: 3,731 (01 dies on Monday)
Vaccination in district
Total Vaccination: 46,82,587
First Dose: 28,46,612
Second Dose: 17,98,278
Precaution Dose: 37,697