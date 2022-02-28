07 corona suspects found positive on Monday

Aurangabad, Feb 28:

In all, 07 corona suspects were found positive in the district on Monday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Patients found in the city are from Mukundwadi - 2, Others - 4.

One patient was found in the rural area.

One dies; total deaths: 3,731

A 60 years old woman from Kanchanwadi died in a private hospital.

Patients Tally in District on Monday

Positive Patients: 07 (City 06 rural 01)

Total Patients: 1,69,625

Patients discharged: 15 (City 11 rural 04)

Total discharged: 1,65,682

Active patients: 212

Total Deaths: 3,731 (01 dies on Monday)

Vaccination in district

Total Vaccination: 46,82,587

First Dose: 28,46,612

Second Dose: 17,98,278

Precaution Dose: 37,697