International :
South Korea approves Pfizer's COVID-19 oral pill for emergency use
'Paxlovid,' the COVID-19 oral treatment developed by a global pharmaceutical company Pfizer, received emergency use authorization from the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS) on the 27th. It is expected to be used from the end of January next yea ...
National :
Why is BJP on inauguration spree ahead of elections in UP, asks BSP
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Tuesday questioned the inauguration of the Kanpur Metro project by PM Narendra Modi ahead of the crucial Uttar Pradesh Assembly election. ...
Maharashtra :
Maharashtra Minister tests positive for COVID-19
Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Eknath Gaikwad on Tuesday tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms. ...
Entertainment :
Asim Riaz takes a dig at Shehnaaz Gill's dance videos with cryptic message
Mumbai, Dec 28 A video of Punjabi actress Shehnaaz Gill happily dancing at an engagement party went viral ... ...
Politics :
BJP 'rewriting' history to give themselves role in freedom movement: Sonia Gandhi
New Delhi, Dec 28 Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday accused the BJP of "rewriting" history to ... ...
National :
Omicron Threat ! Yellow alert announced in Delhi, Cinema halls, banquet halls, spas, gyms shut
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that more COVID restrictions will be imposed in the national capital ... ...
International :
Amid power crisis, Afghanistan, Tajikistan sign new electricity supply agreement
Amid the power crisis, Afghanistan has signed a new agreement with Tajikistan to extend the import of electricity from the neighbouring country for the next year, media citing national power company reported on Monday. ...
Technology :
12 crore luxury Mercedes-Maybach S650 car arrives in PM Narendra Modi's fleet
Cricket :
SA v IND: Olivier missed first Test due to Covid-19 after-effects, hamstring niggle, says SA selector
Centurion, Dec 27 In the light of South Africa's lacklustre bowling performance on day one of the first ... ...
Entertainment :
Samantha shines in a bikini as her vacation pics go viral!
Samantha is holidaying in Goa with her best friend and designer Shilpa Reddy and others. The stunner has shared ... ...
Business :
Provident Palm Vista is set to create a positive disruption in MMR Architectural Housing Landscape
Provident Palm Vista, the maiden venture of Provident Housing Limited in Mumbai, has already crafted a niche place in the MMR region. ...
Business :
Income Tax Dept raids two business groups in Rajasthan
Income Tax Department has conducted raids on various locations of two business groups based in Rajasthan. The search action has covered more than 50 premises of the two groups spread over various locations including Jaipur, Mumbai, and Haridwar, acco ...
Business :
Havells bags the ICSI CSR Excellence award in its Sixth Edition for Managing the Corporate Social Responsibility in Innovation and Sustainability
Havells India Limited, a leading Fast-Moving Electrical Goods (FMEG) company has bagged the "ICSI CSR Excellence" award in its 21st edition of ICSI National Awards for Excellence in Corporate Governance, 2021 held in Mumbai on 18th December 2021. ...
Maharashtra :
On Salman Khan's birthday, Mahesh Manjrekar recalls working with him in 'Antim'
Veteran actor and filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar was all praises for Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on his 56th birthday. ...
National :
The government are likely to impose charges of free services, by this new year
