Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Dinanath Singh and Other Wrestlers Join Ajit Pawar-Led NCP

Mumbai, Maharashtra (October 22, 2024): Renowned wrestlers Dinanath Singh, Amol Barate, Akshay Hirgude, and Akshay Garud joined the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Tuesday ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections.

Singh, a champion in both the Maharashtra Kesri and Hind Kesri wrestling competitions, joined the NCP during an event attended by party chief and state Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Alongside him, other notable wrestlers, including Sub-Maharashtra Kesari wrestlers Yuvraj Wahag and Sagar Garuda, Maharashtra Champion Rishikesh Bhande, Mumbai Kesari wrestler Aba Kale, and Pune Mayor Kesari wrestler Dignitaries like Sonba Kale, also joined the party.

Ajit Pawar welcomed the new members on social media, stating, “We warmly welcome everyone and wish them all the best for the future.”

Read Also | Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP Leader and Former Minister Rajkumar Badole Joins Ajit Pawar-Led NCP in Mumbai (Watch Video)

Both the ruling Mahayuti alliance and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) -- comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and Congress -- have intensified their preparations for the upcoming elections to 288 Assembly seats in the State.

Maharashtra polls are scheduled for November 20, with the counting of votes for all 288 assembly constituencies set for November 23.

In the 2019 Maharashtra assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, while Shiv Sena secured 56 seats and Congress captured 44 seats. In the previous election in 2014, the BJP won 122 seats, with Shiv Sena winning 63 and Congress obtaining 42 seats.