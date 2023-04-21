Ajit Pawar on Adani-Sharad Pawar meet says allegations against him have not been proven yet

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar on Adani-Sharad Pawar meet said I don't know about it any political people meet him. The allegations against him (Adani) have not been proven yet. There is a committee formed for it by Supreme Court here is nothing wrong if a person meets another person if they know each other

Industrialist Gautam Adani met Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar at the latter's residence in Mumbai, party sources said. The meeting follows Pawar's recent statement that he is not opposed to a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the charges made by Hindenburg Research against the Adani group, but a Supreme Court committee will be more useful and effective.

The two had a closed two-hour discussion. The details of this discussion have been kept extremely confidential. Hindenburg has alleged stock manipulation and accounting fraud in firms belonging to billionaire Adani.

Earlier Sharad Pawar said the apex court decided to appoint a panel of retired Supreme Court judges with a direction of submitting the report in a specific time period.