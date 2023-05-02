Delhi Liquor Scam : ED names Parineeti Chopra's rumoured boyfriend Raghav Chadha in chargesheet

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday mentioned AAP MP Raghav Chadha's name in its second supplementary chargesheet in the Delhi liquor policy case. Manish Sisodia's former secretary, C Arvind, had told the probe agency that there was a meeting held at the former deputy Chief Minister's residence with Raghav Chadha in attendance.

According to C Arvind's statement, the meeting was also attended by Punjab Excise Commissioner Varun Roojam, Vijay Nair, an accused in the case, and other officers from the Punjab Excise Directorate.It is alleged that the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 to grant licences to liquor traders favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge strongly refuted by the AAP. The policy was later scrapped. Chadha is a senior AAP leader and an MP.