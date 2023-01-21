Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

The District Bar Association has demanded that e-filing in the courts should not be made mandatory and the basic facilities for it should be first established at the tehsil level. Later, e-filing should be implemented step by step. The association clarified its stand on the compulsion of e-filing in a press conference on Saturday.

President of the association Adv Kailas Bagnawat said, the e-filing at this stage should be optional and the lawyers should have both the options online and offline. Several difficulties are faced at the district and tehsil level as the technological system is not very efficient yet. The association opposes the stand to make e-filing mandatory and has submitted a memorandum to the Maharashtra and Goa Bar Council.

E-filing has been made mandatory in the district court from January 3. Every for filing a small application, the lawyers have to use an e-filing system. They are facing technical difficulties while using the new system. Sometimes, the scanners, computers, and internet do not work, and sometimes due to power interruption. At present, there is no system available to resolve the technical difficulties, said Adv Chetan Jadhav.

Adv K S Tribhuvan said the offline system has been disrupted and the dependency of lawyers on technology has increased. Technical snags are faced intensely in rural areas. The senior lawyers are not used to the new technology. Similarly, the lawyers at Vaijapur, Gangapur, Sillod, and other places often face the problem of power failure. The expenses of lawyers and their parties have also increased.

Adv Yogesh Phatke, Adv Jyoti Patki, adv Bhagwan Dalvi, Adv Suresh Kale, Adv Ram Hanwate, Adv Deepak Agrawal, Adv Mazhar Baig, Adv Sandeep Chavan and others were present.