Fans welcome SRK's 'Pathaan' with cakes in Bihar's Patna

Mona Cinema Hall in Patna saw fans gathered outside it in large numbers and cut cakes to welcome and celebrate the release of Shah Rukh Khan's spy-thriller 'Pathaan' on Wednesday.

The fans expressed their happiness and raised "Shahrukh Khan Zindabad" slogans to extend their support amid the controversy surrounding the movie.

While talking to ANI, Shakib Imran, a fan said, "We want to see 'Pathaan' movie and we will see it. Those who want to watch the film are welcome to the cinema hall. Those who do not want to watch, will not be forced. Shah Rukh Khan's movie has come out after four years so it is obvious that we will watch it. We are celebrating the movie as a festival. We all are very excited."

Another fan, Ahmed said, "We are feeling very proud. Our entire friend circle is here to watch the movie. There is no controversy anymore. The reach of the film has only increased after the initial controversy around the song 'Besharam Rang'. The movie is in demand in the international market. The film is being released in more than 100 countries. This is the impact of Shah Rukh Khan. He is known worldwide."

"I have been SRK's fan since the beginning. I am so excited that I have booked two tickets and will watch the movie twice," said a fan Sartaaz.

The controversy around the movie started after Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra, aired his objections to one of the songs of the movie, released as 'Besharam Rang'.

Mishra then told media persons, "The costumes in the song at first glance are objectionable. It is clearly visible that the song of the film 'Pathaan' has been shot with a dirty mindset."

'Pathaan' is part of Aditya Chopra's ambitious spy universe and stars SRK, Deepika and John Abraham.

The adrenaline-pumping film was released on January 25 in theatres in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

( With inputs from ANI )

