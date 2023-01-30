Medtronic Appoints Michael Blackwell as Vice President of Medtronic India

Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) recently announced the appointment of Michael Blackwell as Vice President of India Medtronic Pvt. Ltd., effective January 2023. In this role, he will be responsible for sales, marketing, and commercial operations of Medtronic's India business. Michael will be appointed as the Managing Director of Medtronic India in due course. Michael succeeds Madan Krishnan, who has been leading the dynamic India market and is now transitioning to a global role in the US as Vice President & CFO of Medtronic's Medical Surgical portfolio. Over the past six years, Madan has led transformational growth initiatives for Medtronic in India and South Asia. He has advocated and supported nurturing a healthcare ecosystem where the government, healthcare community, corporates, academia, and industry associations work together to improve access to quality healthcare by introducing newer technologies, services, and solutions that ultimately lead to better patient outcomes. He was also the Chair of AdvaMed India. Michael joined Medtronic in 2006 and has worked in various markets globally. With a career spanning over 20 years in healthcare, he has worked across business groups of Medtronic that include Cardiovascular, Neuroscience, and Medical Surgical. In his last assignment with Medtronic, he led the Frontier Markets consisting of Indonesia, Philippines, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Guam, Brunei, Nepal, Maldives, Bhutan, Fiji, and New Papa Guinea. "Michael is a seasoned executive and brings with him a diverse range of experiences across markets and therapies. He has a proven track record of driving growth spanning multiple geographies and varied market dynamics. We are confident that his insights, innovation-driven mindset and strong leadership skills will help take our India business forward and strengthen Medtronic's position as a leading healthcare technology company," said Feng Dong, vice president, Asia Region-led Markets, Global Regions, Medtronic. "I am excited about my new role and to be able to contribute to our mission of alleviating pain, restoring health and extending lives. Medtronic has been transforming healthcare in India for over 40 years through innovations and solutions that provide quality healthcare and improve patient outcomes. I look forward to working with the teams and collaborating with our customers and partners to achieve greater milestones for India's healthcare sector and better outcomes for the patients," said Michael Blackwell, vice president, Medtronic India. Michael's earlier assignments involved, leading the Cardiovascular group for Medtronic Canada. He has also had dual responsibilities in the United States, as the Vice President of Sales for the Advanced Surgical division, West Area and the National Hernia Lead within the Medical Surgical business group. Additional roles included Director of Strategic Accounts and multiple manager positions across Medtronic's portfolios. Additionally, Michael has taken an active role in Medtronic's Employee Resource Groups (ERG's) including a leadership position in the African Descent Network (ADN), a liaison to the Asia Impact at Medtronic - Field Acceleration Resource Group (AIM - FAR) and supports Accelerating and Advancing Sales Professionals through Innovation Results and Excellence (ASPIRE), a Medtronic ERG that is focused on the growth, development and success of women field employees. Michael was born and raised in the Midwest, Topeka, Kansas (United States). He attended The American University located in Washington, DC. Michael is passionate about travel, adventure, and the unknown. A lesser-known fact about him is that he carries Medtronic's Hancock™ II bioprosthetic heart valve inside his chest since December 2016 through an open-heart surgery that saved his life. Medtronic began its operations in India in the year 1979. India Medtronic Pvt. Ltd. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Medtronic Plc. It is headquartered in Mumbai.

