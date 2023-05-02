Rob Delaney to return as human X-force member in Ryan Reynolds led 'Deadpool 3'

Washington [US], May 2 : Actor Ryan Reynolds is all set to deliver another iconic superhero movie in 'Deadpool' franchise. The expectations from the movie are getting higher as actor Rob Delaney is now confirmed to return as a human X-force member in 'Deadpool 3'.

According to Deadline, a US-based media house, Rob's character Peter who doesn't possess any specific powers appears first in the movie 'Deadpool 2'. In the recent movie, he was a partner to Deadpool in rescuing his young mutant Russell Collins aka Firefist (Julian Dennison) from the "Mutant Re-education Center" where he's been ill-treated.

The plot of the story is still under the curtains but it is expected that the third instalment of the movie will also follow the adventures of Wade Wilson (Ryan) who turns into an immortal defender after a scientific experiment in the superhero movie by Marvel Studios.

Earlier Ryan commented on Wolverine's character in the movie as he promised that the movie won't temper the timeline of Hugh Jackman's iconic role.

He also added about his excitement as reported by news agency Variety, "I never stopped trying to get him to come back as Wolverine. I was just pestering him like a gnat over the last many years. I believe in timing, as much as hard work, luck, and all those intersections that are supposed to meet. Timing's the big one. I think he was ready. I think he was excited."

'Deadpool 3' will be the first title in the franchise to involve Marvel boss Kevin Feige following Disney's acquisition of Fox, which released the first two instalments.

The film is all set to hit theatres on November 8, 2024.

