Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha to get engaged on May 13 in Delhi

Actress Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha will finally announce their engagement on May 13 in New Delhi.Parineeti and Raghav will make their relationship official with an intimate engagement in New Delhi on May 13 reports Indian Express.com.

The news of their rumoured relationship has been making waves in the news and social media trends. The duo sparked dating rumours following their recent encounters at lunch and dinner dates in Mumbai. If rumours are to be believed, Parineeti and Raghav were classmates at the London School of Economics and have been close friends ever since.Parineeti’s cousin sister Priyanka Chopra will be in India around the same time for the Jio MAMI Film Festival. PeeCee is the chairperson of this film festival and is speculated to fly down to attend it this year. Sources indicate that Parineeti’s wedding will coincide with her sister's visit to India.